Tristan Thompson Under Probe Over Petition to Gain Guardianship Of His Younger Brother

Tristan Thompson is being probed by the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles after filing a petition for guardianship of his younger brother Amari Thompson.

Last month, the NBA star filed to become the legal guardian of his 17-year-old brother who has special needs, The Blast reports. While he did receive temporary guardianship, a DCFS report was filed in response to Thompson’s guardianship request on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Thompson’s ex Khloe Kardashian, along with her family, have been the ones caring for Amari since their mom Andrea Brooks passed away in January 2023. Last month, Thompson, 32, requested to care and make medical decisions for his brother.

“Amari has been in the custody of (Tristan) and he has been providing care, maintenance, and support to Amari,” the filing states.

In his filing, Thompson calls out Amari’s father for allegedly being an absentee parent.

“Amari’s father, Trevor Thompson, has actively been absent from Amari’s life since Andrea Brooks received sole custody of Amari and a support order against Trevor Thompson in July of 2014,” the filing says.

“Trevor Thompson has never fulfilled any of his support obligations towards Amari and has been actively avoiding them.”

“The Kardashians” show on Hulu saw Khloe taking Amari in after Tristan, who lives three houses away, was having roof issues inside his home. In July, Khloe took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post dedicated to the teen.

“Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures,” she wrote.

While Tristan appears dedicated to caring for his brother and his two children with Khloe, daughter True and son Tatum, the NBA champion has been accused of favoring his kids with Khloe over the other two he has with his ex Jordan Craig and a woman he cheated on Khloe with named Maralee Nichols.

Tristan did own up to fathering a child with Maralee while he and Khloe were in the middle of finding a surrogate for their second child. However, the Toronto native hasn’t publicly acknowledged his son Theo since. Earlier this month, Craig’s sister accused Tristan of being a “deadbeat dad” to his eldest son Prince.

