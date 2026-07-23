(Photo: Ambrosia LaFluer/Flickr) Business by Selena Hill Kroger Announces New Black-Owned Brands Section In Ohio Store The grocery giant is spotlighting Black-owned beauty, wellness, and personal care businesses.







Kroger is creating more shelf space for Black entrepreneurs by launching a dedicated section featuring Black-owned brands at one of its Ohio locations.

The grocery retailer recently unveiled the new section as part of the reopening of its Brewers Yard store in Columbus, Ohio. The renovated location now includes a curated selection of Black-owned products focused on skincare, haircare, and wellness, reports Spectrum News 1.

The Brewers Yard Kroger, which is located at 150 West Sycamore Street, underwent a $1.6 million renovation ahead of its reopening. The updated store includes enhancements to several departments, such as floral, cheese, and dairy, as well as expanded product offerings from local businesses.

“Our customers have been asking for these products for their everyday needs, and it’s our responsibility to do right by them,” said Mark Bruce, head of communications and public affairs for Kroger’s Columbus Division.

“We’re excited to be one of five locations in Columbus that offer this unique support for Black-owned local businesses,” Bruce added, according to ABC local news affiliate WSYX.

The new section is part of Kroger’s broader effort to highlight Black-owned brands across its stores and online marketplace. The retailer has previously showcased Black entrepreneurs and brands like The Honey Pot, Partake Foods, and A Dozen Cousins.

Securing product placement with a major national retailer can be a game-changer for Black businesses, providing them with increased visibility, access to new customers, and growth opportunities. Retail partnerships are often a critical step for consumer brands looking to scale beyond direct-to-consumer sales.

By dedicating physical retail space to Black-owned brands, Kroger is positioning itself as a platform for entrepreneurs seeking broader distribution while responding to shoppers who want more representation among the products they purchase.

RELATED CONTENT: Jay-Z’s Partnership With Target Sparks Debate With Black Consumers