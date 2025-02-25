Kyrie Irving Readies Drop Of Latest ANTA Signature Sneaker

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving and ANTA are releasing the latest signature sneaker, KAI 2 “Artist on Court,” from the New Jersey native.

The latest sneaker from Irving will be released on Friday, Feb. 28, for $140. Irving wore the new sneakers during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Kyrie Irving debuts his new ANTA KAI 2 at 2025 NBA All-Star Practice 🔥 pic.twitter.com/trs4hUPIz9 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 15, 2025

“The KAI 2 is a culmination of everything I’ve envisioned—seamlessly merging cutting-edge innovation with futurism to bring my creative evolution to life,” Irving said in a written statement. “From the laces to the look and feel, every detail reflects the most dynamic and expressive shoe I’ve ever worn. No one’s shoes look like this. It’s about bringing the art of footwear to life in a way that’s never been done before.”

The latest footwear from ANTA will provide some innovative features like a hand-painted toebox, a reimagined ANTA logo, unique heel embroidery, textured velvet laces, a speckled midsole, and a “GATE” heel design.

The latest footwear will be available online at Anta on Feb. 28, as well as these select stores:

Dallas, Texas — Sneaker Politics

New York, New York — Extra Butter

San Francisco, California — Nice Kicks

Jersey City, New Jersey — Sneaker Room

Atlanta, Georgia — Social Status

Las Vegas, Nevada — Feature

The KAI 2 can also be purchased around the globe in China, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.

As ANTA Basketball’s Chief Creative Officer, Irving, after signing his father, Drederick, last summer to his own signature sneaker, the Mavericks player recently announced the signing of three NBA players to join the team as brand ambassadors. In January, the company brought on Cleveland Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert (who was teammates with Irving during their time with the Brooklyn Nets), Los Angeles Clippers’ Derrick Jones Jr., and Dallas Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford (who is currently a teammate of Irving’s). ANTA stated that they “exemplify the values of teamwork, resilience, and excellence,” which aligns with the brand’s mission.

RELATED CONTENT: Kyrie Irving Puts Up $40K To Help 93-Year-Old Woman Keep Her Home From Land Development Company