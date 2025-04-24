Technology by Sharelle Burt Leap HEA Launches 1st-Of-Its-Kind Mobile App Giving Homeowners Better Access To Home Equity The valuable app gives users the ability to apply for three different kinds of HEAs while providing a wealth of comprehensive resources related to housing.







Fintech real estate investment company Leap Analytics, also known as Leap HEA, announced the launch of a new and innovative mobile app designed to revolutionize homeowners’ access to and management of home equity, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The app enables users to apply for three different types of Leap Home Equity Agreements (HEAs) directly on their phone, providing a wealth of comprehensive housing resources. Leap’s CEO and Founder, Ashley Bete, says the new app helps homeowners make smarter financial decisions without being tied down.

“Our new mobile app revolutionizes how homeowners access and leverage their homes’ equity,” Bete said. “By offering three types of HEAs at their fingertips, along with a suite of housing-related tools, we’re empowering homeowners to make very informed financial decisions while freeing the capital potential of their most valuable asset.”

In addition to having HEAs—in both 10-year agreements and 30-year agreements—at your fingertips, the app’s features to support homeowners’ journeys include access to a homeownership financial literacy library, financial analyses and tools such as a home improvement simulator, product recommendations from the finance realm, a home valuation tracker, and a network of local home-related service providers like plumbers and electricians.

While the app’s goal is to address vital issues in the housing market such as the effects of redlining and gentrification, Bete said it also aligns with the company’s mission of educating homeowners on the changing real estate industry, while providing tools to extract equity from their homes, decrease debt, and increase financial wellness. “The Leap app represents a significant advancement in Leap’s mission to close the wealth and housing gaps while promoting financial health through innovative homeownership solutions,” he said.

The mission also aligns with findings of how American homeowners have been blocked from billions in home equity without even knowing it. A recent study conducted by home equity investment firm Point revealed that homeowners risk being blocked from accessing an estimated $731 billion in home equity, which many rely on, due to a drop in their credit score resulting from job loss, according to Realtor.com.

In 2024, the total American home equity reached $34.7 trillion, representing an 80% increase since 2020. However, a significant portion of that housing wealth remains “locked in.”

Leap applicant June Lucero from California said she “would recommend Leap” after labeling the company’s home equity agreements as a great alternative to expensive options.

“They helped me and my family to improve our personal finances,” Lucero said. Chief Technology Officer Munashe Shumba shared similar sentiments, adding that the app “helps property owners intelligently manage their homes and increase their value” with data-driven recommendations for “necessary services.”

Download the Leap mobile app on IOS and Android platforms.

