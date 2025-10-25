LeBron James Building 2 Large Mansions On $37M Beverly Hills Estate

After purchasing an estate for $37 million in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James reportedly has plans to build two large mansions on the Beverly Hills property.

According to Realtor.com, when the future NBA Hall of Famer bought the property, he immediately had the estate razed to the ground, and recently received permission to split the 2.72-acre land into two plots. Each plot will have its own mansion.

Documents viewed by the media outlet revealed that one of the homes will span close to 16,000 square feet across two stories, including a 7,700-square-foot basement garage. That house will also have a two-level garage built on the ground level. A pool and a spa will be set in the backyard. There will be an outdoor kitchen, and the roof will have solar panels.

The second home, which will be a tad smaller, will be a 6,550-square-foot single-story house with a basement movie theater, an entertaining area, and a ground-level two-car garage. A terrace will be included, equipped with hot and cold plunge pools, and a spacious courtyard with multiple palm trees already planted.

When James bought the property, it was a four-bedroom estate built in the 1930s. Construction of the compound began in 2023, following the securing of planning permission for the ornate dwellings.

Original reports were that it would be the primary residence for James and his immediate family (his wife, Savannah, and three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri). Now, it’s speculated that the second home may be for his Lakers teammate and first son, Bronny.

James will break another record when he steps back on the court this season (he’s currently injured), as he’s tied with former NBA player Vince Carter for playing 22 seasons in the league. When he returns, he will be the first player in NBA history to play for 23 seasons.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season,” he said. “However, the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is. I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”

