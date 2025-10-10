Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton LeBron James Sued By Fan Alleging ‘Second Decision’ Announcement Caused Emotional Damage Lakers fan Andrew Garcia is suing James due to "fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery," because he thought he was retiring







The uproar over LeBron James’ The Second Decision led to speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was retiring, only to reveal it was an announcement of his partnership with Hennessy. A fan decided to file a lawsuit because of it.

According to TMZ, Andrew Garcia, who claims to be a Lakers fan, is suing the future NBA Hall of Famer because he felt he was duped into believing he was buying a ticket to LeBron’s last regular-season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (James’ hometown team and the first team he played for as an NBA rookie) when he purchased a ticket at an elevated price.

He wants to be reimbursed for the $865 (Garcia purchased two tickets at $432.83 each) he paid for the game taking place on March 31, 2026.

In the lawsuit filed, Garcia wrote that he is suing James due to “fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery.”

He told the media outlet in an interview, “I wouldn’t have purchased it if he wasn’t going to retire. Plain and simple.”

Basketball fans who saw the initial video clip announcing “The Second Decision” immediately speculated that he was leaving the game for good, as the video showed a similar scene to when he announced that he was signing with the Miami Heat in 2010 to join fellow basketball stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Instead, when the reveal took place, he stated that he was taking his talents to Hennessy with the release of the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James.

LeBron will be entering his 23rd NBA season, which will break former Toronto Raptors’ Vince Carter’s record of 22 seasons, which he currently shares with him. The Lakers will start their regular season on Oct. 21 against their Western Conference rival, the Golden State Warriors, at Crypto.com Arena.

