Lemonade Stand Reported To Alabama Labor Department

8-year-old Cam Johnson’s lemonade stand was reported to the Alabama Labor Department after his mother Cristal made a Facebook post. The post advertised positions for two children to serve as a “greeter” and a “smiler” for a one-day apprenticeship after which the children would earn $20 apiece. The children were required by the post to submit “resumes” detailing what they wanted to be when they grew up and why. Such a wholesome post earned Johnson a call from the Alabama Labor Department informing her that someone had reported her to them for a child labor law violation over her Facebook post. Johnson explained her motivations during a segment on Fox and Friends on June 29: “I was trying to teach them exactly what I’m trying to teach my son, just how to handle money,” Johnson continued. “Customer service skills. Teach the little boys how to shake hands correctly. And just little things like that. That’s all I was trying to accomplish.”

The post seemed to have no ill will behind it or desire to capitalize on the labor of children in order to turn a massive profit, which is probably why the pair has received such an outpour of support from near and far. However, there is currently a campaign spearheaded by The Foundation for Government Accountability, which is a Florida-based ultra-conservative think tank, to roll back child labor laws that have long existed to protect children from being exploited in dangerous work environments. According to the Washington Post, this group has already been able to set a precedent in Iowa by allowing 14 and 15-year-old children to work night shifts on assembly lines. In March, Arkansas eliminated work permits and age verification for children under 16. These developments serve to erode legitimate protections for children to not have their labor exploited by capitalists and if this movement is allowed to spread it will weaken the protections of workers in general across the country.

The anonymous complaint levied against Cristal and Cam Johnson has had the opposite effect on the mother and son-operated business as was likely desired. The pair has since received nationwide attention and support following the Fox and Friends segment as well as appearances on other programs. As she told Al.com, Cam’s mother started the stand as a lesson to her son about saving money and the value of hard work following his request for a trip to Disney World. The stand is now so successful that ten flavors of Cam’s Lemonade will be available for purchase at Piggly Wiggly stores across two counties in Alabama. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Labor Department, the rules governing the lemonade stand are as follows: “Kids that age (6-10 was the age range listed in the advertisement) can volunteer for their church or other non-profit, but a 6-year-old cannot work for a for-profit business. She is free to employ her child at her lemonade business, but no other children under the age of 14.”