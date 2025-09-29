Lifestyle by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lenny Kravitz Expands His CB2 Collection With Malibu Cool, European Modernism, And Rockstar Style The collection is the third iteration from Kravitz' partnership with CB2.







Lenny Kravitz continues to show off his creative expertise beyond music. The rock star has unveiled his newest furniture collection with design retailer CB2.

Ever since launching the Kravitz Design x CB2 in 2015, the “Fly Away” singer has merged his tastes with the designer to create functional yet innovative pieces to fill one’s home.

According to Variety, the third iteration of this partnership brings about “European modernism, California’s Case Study Houses, and the laid-back spirit of Malibu” to its pieces. Kravitz called the assortment a combination of all he has learned through the collaboration, blending the elegant and the timeless with his eclectic style.

“I wanted this collection to distill everything we’ve learned in our years of collaboration with CB2 into a mix of elegant and enduring designs,” Kravitz said in a press release. “The goal was to create timeless pieces that bring elegance and ease into the modern home.”

The expanded line featured Italian twills, suedes, leathers, as well as Breccia Fantasique marble and Danish cord stools. However, the colors remain neutral, incorporating toffee, ivory, sand, and charcoal-colored fabrics in its upholstery.

Deemed “the epitome of effortless cool,” it features a full scope of products, including lighting, chairs, and accompanying decor. The collection ranges from decorative bowls priced at $119 to dining tables costing over $4,000, allowing those with any price point to engulf the rockstar’s aesthetic. The news outlet also noted signature pieces such as the Kanan Sofa and Chair, going for $3,499 and $1,799, respectively.

CB2 also released a statement on the ongoing partnership with the 61-year-old Kravitz. The company’s president called it a “meaningful” cohesion of their shared values for creating a home.

“What makes our partnership with Lenny so meaningful is our shared belief that the home should be a sanctuary,” said Ryan Turf, president of CB2. “From upholstery to lighting, Lenny’s perspective ensures each piece balances artistry and function.”

The furniture collection is available now on CB2’s website, offering a wide range of products curated by Kravitz.

