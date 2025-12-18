News by Sharelle B. McNair Comedian Leslie Jones Sounds Off On Trump For Calling Reporter ‘Piggy’ Jones questioned why journalists haven't clapped back at Trump for his offensive comments.







Comedian Leslie Jones has had it up to here with President Donald Trump’s reckless comments against women journalists and decided to tell the world how she would handle him.

During an appearance on “The Best People” podcast with MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace, Jones put herself in the shoes of Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, whom Trump referred to as “piggy” while questioning him aboard Air Force One in November 2025. “I don’t mean no harm. If he would have said ‘Shut up, piggy’ to me, I’d be like you fat motherf*****,” she said in an expletive-filled rant that had to be bleeped out.

“You stanking bastard. You wouldn’t be able to talk to me like that. Who you calling ‘piggy,’ you fat f***?….I mean, like how are yall not losing you s*** like that?”

Lucey suffered the harsh words after asking the indicted president about his actions if he wasn’t guilty regarding his association to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files,” referring to the Epstein files, required to be released to the public Dec. 19. In a viral video, Trump pointed at her and said: “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

Trump, a literal pig, at reporter on AF1: “quiet piggy” pic.twitter.com/ml4oLbWn2o — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 18, 2025

Trump’s behavior toward female journalists covering the administration hasn’t stopped at Lucey, including attacks against Black female reporters.

Weeks later, he was criticized for labeling NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor as “very aggressive.” Days before that, the president called ABC News reporter Rachel Scott “the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place” — the second attack she endured after hearing similar allegations during a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference panel in 2024.

On social media, he referred to CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins as “stupid and nasty.”

Jones feels it’s time for some reporters to clap back, and social media users feel the same. As her expletive-filled interview went viral, users said she is speaking on behalf of everyone. “Leslie is all of us at this point,” @bravebones wrote.

@millvillain_ called on the media to let her in on the press conferences. “Get her a press pass,” the IG user said.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member didn’t stop at Trump in her interview. According to Fox News, she is focused on the upcoming midterm elections, which could give the Democratic Party control of the House. Jones hopes that if that were to happen, lawmakers’ first line of business is arresting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. “You can’t continue to keep doing something wrong, you know, and you’re not gonna pay for that,” the comedian said.

“I’m hoping, this is what I’m hoping, that midterms, people come out and vote like crazy to switch it over, and then the reckoning comes. That’s why I want all, everybody that works for ICE, I want them in jail. I just want a reckoning. I want a reckoning. Y’all know y’all did wrong stuff. You know some of the stuff you did was so wrong. I need a reckoning. Because that’s, to me, that’s the only thing that’s gonna make it right.”

