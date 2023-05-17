Beyoncé Hints At New Haircare Line In Photo Recalling Her Salon Days

Beyoncé fans were sent into a frenzy yesterday when music’s reigning Queen posted what many believe to be an announcement of an upcoming line of haircare products.

In a rare Instagram post not connected to her Renaissance World Tour, the 41-year-old is seen sitting at a vanity, curling her famous locks in front of labeled bottles of products. In the carousel is also a photo of a young Beyoncé having her hair styled by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, as well as a handwritten letter in which the star said, “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.” She continued, “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The singer has often spoken about the power of women getting together and having safe spaces to talk about their lives, a sentiment she also echoed in the post. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy,” she said. “Can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.” The news seems to have come practically out of nowhere for her fans as many expected her to announce what the mysterious acts two and three of her Renaissance era, as promised on her website last year, would be. However, some have pointed out that her signature blonde ‘do looked more luscious than ever during the opening nights of her tour.

Still, The Hive had a time responding to the announcement.

Me after using my Mrs. Carter Curl Crème from Beyoncé’s new haircare line pic.twitter.com/r4keuBBISM — Kyle (@onthebulletin) May 16, 2023

the girls after using that organic honey infused Beyoncé hair care pic.twitter.com/9FBeEeBRbV — oni (@__Onixivy_) May 16, 2023

We’ll surely have our heads on a swivel for the next part of Beyoncé’s big announcement.

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany & Co. Announced As Official Jeweler of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour