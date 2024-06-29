Rihanna Teases A$AP Rocky While Reciting GloRilla’s Latest Song

In a viral video, Rihanna shows off her skills as she mimics GloRilla’s latest song, “TGIF,” while her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, shakes his head at her antics. The billionaire Bajan beauty posted on her Instagram on June 28, showcasing her dance and performance prowess as she recited the lyrics. Saying “Happy Friday” to her 151 million followers, she seems to be enjoying herself while teasing A$AP Rocky, who mumbles something back to her.

As Rihanna is dancing, Rocky says out loud, “Where’s my drink?” Shaking his head while walking away from the “Umbrella” star saying, “I’m too old for this s**t.”

The video clip has already garnered almost 7 million likes, with many fans commenting on the post. Rihanna’s joy is warranted as she recently celebrated becoming the female artist with the most diamond-certified hit songs.

ain’t no back n forth pic.twitter.com/hXnIN7ZGap — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 31, 2024

She now boasts seven RIAA diamond-certified records, each selling more than 10 million units. In May, the RIAA announced that her singles “Umbrella” featuring JAY-Z, “Work” featuring Drake, “Needed Me,” and “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko had achieved diamond status. Just one month earlier, in April, her single “Diamonds” also reached this milestone.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a new Rihanna release, as the pop star hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Anti. Meanwhile, her Fenty products keep her busy; she introduced her new Fenty Hair line earlier this month.

“#fentyhair is pullin up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” Rihanna wrote in a social media post. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, and length, from weaves to braids to natural. So, I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

a new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.

you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a… pic.twitter.com/2xQ8vd80YQ — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 4, 2024

