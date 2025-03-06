LiAngelo Ball Scores Financial Success With Viral Hit Song, ‘Tweaker’

LiAngelo Ball has made an impact off the basketball court. His viral song “Tweaker” has reportedly earned almost $640,000 since its release.

According to Complex, LiAngelo Ball, who started his career as a basketball player like his two NBA-playing brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo. But the success of the single, recorded on his label, Born2Ball Music Group, led to a record deal with the legendary Def Jam Recordings.

New Orleans legend Lil Wayne jumped on the remix to boost the song’s success. Billboard reported that “Tweaker” has generated over 90 million total on-demand streams. The single has netted the recording artist $476,500 from master recording rights. The song has brought in an additional $161,500 on the publishing side, for a reported total of $638,000 so far. Not a bad pay day.

Billboard reports that ‘Tweaker’ by Liangelo Ball has generated nearly $640k since its release pic.twitter.com/a8dfPZ6s2s — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 4, 2025

The latest superstar from the Ball family was expected to play in the NBA like his brothers. Instead, he has NBA players vibing to his song. In January, ESPN’s NBA insider, Shams Charania, reported that he inked a deal with Def Jam. The deal, worth as much as $13 million with $8 million guaranteed, gives him full ownership of his music.

The baller turned rapper named Gelo entered the 2018 NBA Draft after playing at UCLA. No NBA team wanted him. Ball did have several opportunities to make the league. He signed training camp deals with the Detroit Pistons (2020) and the Hornets (2021 and 2022) but didn’t make the regular season rosters.

Ball did play in the NBA G League for the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 4.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 13.1 minutes in 31 games from 2021 to 23.

