Lil Baby Admits To Blowing $9M Gambling ’40 Hours Straight’

Hip-hop recording artist Lil Baby recently acknowledged that he was such a gambling addict that he lost up to $9 million in less than two days due to his admitted addiction.

In a recent episode of Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place Podcast, he said he gambled for 40 hours and lost between $8 and $9 million. He felt it got so bad that he called Mike Rubin (Philadelphia 76ers and Fanatics owner) to contact every casino to have him banned.

After Yachty asked the “Drip Too Hard” rapper what the most money he had lost was, Baby responded, “Eight million dollars.” Lil Baby replied. “One day, probably like 40 hours. Forty hours straight, I lost, like, $8 million, $9 million. I made myself stop gambling. I had [Fanatics founder] Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino ’cause I just do sh**. I don’t gamble no more.”

Baby’s admission led to another popular rapper responding in his typical trolling fashion. 50 Cent posted the video clip on his social media account and referenced former friend and sometimes adversary Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

“😆Nah these young 🥷🏾crazy 8 million Gambling. 😏I thought only Floyd do sh*t like that. LOL, come out of the joint looking distraught. I’m just glad he didn’t kill no body. @bransoncognac@Lecheminduroi“

