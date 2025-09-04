Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton OKAAAAY! Lil Jon Takes Home Third Place Trophy At Bodybuilding Competition 'One thing I hope is that I can be an inspiration to people who say, I just don't have time. If I can do it, you can do it too.'







Recording artist Lil Jon has won several trophies, including MTV Music Awards, an American Music Award, and a GRAMMY; however, it’s his latest award for bodybuilding that caught many people off guard.

The Atlanta native, who is more known for his musical prowess and vocals, was recently rewarded for his dedication to improving his physique when he won third place at the Labor Day Muscle Beach Championships in Venice. The amateur bodybuilder announced his winning trophy on his social media account.

“3RD PLACE! ALHAMDULLIAH. THANKS TO ALL THAT SUPPORTED ME ON THIS JOURNEY!! MY TRAINER @mrjaygalvin MY QUEEN @jamilasozahdah @youngla @nexgenfitnessla 🎥 @shawtyputt 📸 @luekingphotos @musclebeachvenice RIP DAVE CRUPI”

The “Yeah” artist has been documenting his physical fitness journey via his social media account.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that Lil Jon not only competed, but he also performed at the annual event. The Muscle Beach Championships welcomes non-professional bodybuilders in several different categories. The athletes are all amateurs, and the categories include bodybuilding, figure, physique, and wellness.

The media outlet spoke to the budding bodybuilder after he won his prize at the beach.

“It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus. I’m winning just by being here, and you know, changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically. One thing I hope is that I can be an inspiration to people who say, I just don’t have time. If I can do it, you can do it too,” he stated.

Lil Jon has also been focusing on meditation as well as his physical strength, according to Billboard.

Last year, he released two albums, but it wasn’t intended to make the music charts. The two projects were guided meditations, Total Meditation and Manifest Abundance: Affirmation of Personal Growth. They also reported that he collaborated with Peloton last summer for a new Artist Series, which added six of the workout company’s live classes to his catalog.

RELATED CONTENT: Meet Tameka Jackson-Dyer: The Champion For Black Breastfeeding Mamas In Metro Detroit