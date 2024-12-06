Lil Jon Remixes Iconic ‘Get Low’ Hit To Promote Colon Cancer Screenings

Lil Jon is channeling his smash hit “Get Low” to motivate those 45 and up to get low with a colon cancer screening.

The platinum-selling rapper, DJ, and record producer has partnered with Exact Sciences Corp. to promote the company’s cancer screening test, Cologuard. Named the “Get Low #2 campaign,” the initiative is a nod to both the musician’s 2002 hit, and Cologuard is a stool-sample-based home test.

“Sometimes you gotta slow down and tune into your health,” Lil Jon said in a press release shared by Pharm Exec. “Some health topics can be uncomfortable to talk about, which can lead to people–especially Black men–not taking their health seriously until it’s too late.”

“I re-worked one of my iconic records, ‘Get Low,’ to get people 45+ to ‘get low’ differently–this time, with an easier way to screen for colon cancer,” he added.

The campaign with Lil Jon is part of Exact Science’s goal to spread awareness of the importance of colon cancer screenings in the Black and Latino community. Last month, the company partnered with Hispanic actor and personality Carlos Ponce to promote colon cancer screening in the Hispanic community.

“Colon cancer screening can be hard to prioritize for those 45+, so partnering with Lil Jon brings a fresh perspective that drives attention,” Exact Sciences VP of Screening Marketing Jeremy Truxal said. “We’re committed to making screening easier with the Cologuard test—a non-invasive, effective, and convenient option for those eligible.”

“While preventable, colorectal cancer remains one of the least prevented forms of cancer,” Dr. Xavier Llor, MD, Ph.D., a gastroenterologist and specialist at Yale Medicine, noted. “Early screening and prevention efforts are crucial and have the potential to impact outcomes. Screening should begin at age 45 if there is no close family history of this cancer.”

Lil Jon’s involvement in the healthcare field reflects his broader shift into wellness, including the release of two meditation albums, a home renovation show, and campaigns promoting colon cancer screenings.

