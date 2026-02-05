Lil Jon’s Son, DJ Young Slade, Has Been Reported Missing

Sad news coming from Georgia regarding Atlanta music producer Lil Jon’s son, Nathan Smith. The Milton Police Department has put out a missing person alert for Smith, also known as DJ Young Slade.

The 27-year-old entertainer has been reported missing since Feb. 3, as the alert states that he may be in a disoriented state. He has not been seen since he reportedly left his home at 6 a.m. that morning. He did not have his phone on him, and his friends and family are very concerned about his whereabouts.

The police department has described Young Slade as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

People reported that Lil Jon’s publicist has released a statement: “The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you”

Young Slade is the son of Lil Jon and his former wife, Nicole Smith, who were married from 2004 until their “amicable split” in February 2024. Slade is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps and released a single, “Feels,” last March.

The young DJ was featured last year on MTV’s Family Legacy.

During an interview with The Quintessential Gentleman, he expressed his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps as he finds his own way in the music industry.

“I produce my own beats, I record and mix my own songs. In the future, that’s what I plan to do. Just rapping, singing… and just creating my own sound, creating my own genre, creating my own fan base,” he said. “Just trying to do something different that nobody’s done before.”

The Milton Police Department asks anyone with information or who has seen Slade or knows his whereabouts to contact the non-emergency Milton Police dispatch line at 678-297-6300, option 1.

RELATED CONTENT: Compassion Vs. Contract: Florida Bride Battles Venue For Refund After Fiancé’s Unexpected Death