Lisa Osborne Ross, next president and CEO of The ELC Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Lisa Osborne Ross to Become the Next President and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council The former Edelman U.S. CEO will guide the organization into its fifth decade.







The Executive Leadership Council, the preeminent membership organization committed to advancing leadership opportunities in global business, announced today that Lisa Osborne Ross will be its next president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 15, 2027.

Osborne Ross is the former U.S. CEO of Edelman, a leading global strategic communications firm, and a member of The ELC.

“Helping talented people soar has been one of the greatest joys of my career. To do it full time, alongside this extraordinary network, is an unexpected blessing,” Osborne Ross told BLACK ENTERPRISE exclusively.

She already has big plans for The ELC’s next chapter: “I envision an always-on platform where executives connect, advance, and lead across regions and career stages, equipped to navigate the technologies shaping the future of business. An ELC that serves as both a membership organization and a trusted advisor to companies that recognize how diverse perspectives drive performance and profitability. And an ELC that empowers visionary executives to build a diverse, global pipeline of business leaders, igniting economic equity, fueling inclusive growth, and shaping thriving communities worldwide.”

The appointment follows a comprehensive search led by The ELC’s Board of Directors.

“From the beginning, we were clear about the kind of leadership The ELC needs for its next chapter,” said The ELC Search Committee Co-Chair Gale V. King in a statement. “Lisa stood out for her strategic ability, mastery of public affairs, and understanding of what it takes to deliver results. She brings sound business judgment, a deep commitment to our mission, cultural alignment, and a vision that connects the strength of our membership to the opportunities ahead.”

Osborne Ross’s experience spans the corporate, government, and nonprofit sectors. She served as CEO of Edelman’s U.S. operations from 2021 to 2023. While there, she helped lead Edelman to become the world’s largest and most profitable public relations agency, with client revenue exceeding $1 billion. Previously, she served as U.S. chief operating officer and president of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

Before joining Edelman, Osborne Ross was managing director of APCO Worldwide’s flagship office. At Ogilvy Public Relations, she led the firm’s Public Affairs Practice and founded its Multicultural and Public Advocacy specialties.

Earlier in her career, Osborne Ross served in the Clinton administration as communications director at the U.S. Department of Labor, advancing business-labor collaboration. She also served as deputy director of the bipartisan Federal Glass Ceiling Commission, where she co-authored the Commission’s landmark final report examining barriers to advancement in American workplaces. Osborne Ross also served as deputy director of the inaugural White House Office of Women’s Initiatives and Outreach.

Osborne Ross succeeds Michael C. Hyter, who has served as president and CEO of The ELC since March 2021. Her appointment also comes as The ELC celebrates a milestone anniversary.

“For 40 years, The ELC has been at the forefront of expanding what’s possible for leadership in corporate America. Now we’re entering a new chapter,” said Shelley Stewart Jr., chair of The ELC’s Board of Directors, in a statement. “Lisa is the right leader for this moment. I believe she’ll challenge us to think bigger about our influence, deepen the value we bring to our members, and ensure The ELC remains a powerful force in shaping the future of corporate leadership.”

Osborne Ross is excited to “leverage the legacy, activate the network, and design the future” of The ELC. In her exclusive statement to BLACK ENTERPRISE, she shared: “Forty years ago, 19 pioneers took a risk they would never fully benefit from, and every one of us is here because of it. They didn’t build The ELC for us to simply respect it. They built it for us to use it.”

“Our members are among the most accomplished leaders in business and industry, and I want the world to recognize the depth of their expertise and influence,” she continued. “Technology, geography, and industry shifts are redefining leadership. We have the experience, influence, and collective strength to help shape what comes next for business and leadership.”

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