Logan International Airport In Boston May Introduce The 'World's Highest Rideshare Charge'







Uber and Lyft riders traveling out of Logan International Airport in Boston will be hit with an additional charge.

Massport, the agency responsible for managing transit in Massachusetts, including Logan Airport and the Port of Boston, has proposed a hike in rideshare fees, Daily Mail reported. The new plan would add $11.50 to a one-way trip and $23 to a roundtrip.

Currently, Uber and Lyft passengers pay a $3.25 pickup and drop-off fee at Logan International Airport. Under the proposal, this fee would rise to $5.50 this summer and reach $7.50 by 2027.

Internal Massport documents show that the fee could rise to $11.50 by 2031, the “highest rideshare fee at any airport in the world,” Uber said. Those traveling to and from Logan International Airport would face an additional charge of $23.

The country’s 16th busiest airport in the U.S. said it needs to raise funds due to a significant increase in rideshare traffic. In 2024, an estimated 43 million passengers traveled through Logan, with about 30% of them using ride-hailing services for part of their trips. Traffic is expected to continue growing in 2025.

Massport’s spokesperson, Jennifer Mehigan, says the agency needs to “make improvements to all of our ground transportation modes.”

Several major airports across the U.S. have already introduced roundtrip fees for ride-hailing passengers. At Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Uber and Lyft riders are charged a $10 roundtrip fee, equating to $5 per trip. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) imposes an $11 roundtrip fee or $5.50 for each leg of the journey.

Uber is against the increase and has launched an ad campaign attacking the fee hikes.

“Massport is proposing a $15 tax on rideshare trips to and from Logan Airport while still forcing remote pick up and drop off,” Uber captioned a Facebook video.

“Massport wants to raise taxes on rideshares, proposing a record-breaking new airport tax,” the billion-dollar company said in the ad.

Critics of Massport’s proposal are urging for more options for passengers heading to Boston during overnight hours. Most Boston ‘T’ (MBTA) subway and bus services cease operations around 1 a.m.

