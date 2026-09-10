Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III (photo credit: Black Enterprise) Politics by Selena Hill Lonnie Bunch, Smithsonian’s 1st Black Leader, Resigns Amid Trump Attacks Lonnie G. Bunch III is stepping down amid escalating pressure from the Trump administration.







Lonnie G. Bunch III, the first Black person to lead the Smithsonian Institution, is stepping down after months of attacks from the Trump administration over how the nation’s history is presented across its museums.

The 73-year-old historian announced Tuesday that he will retire as Smithsonian secretary at the end of the year, concluding nearly four decades with the institution, NPR reports. His announcement follows a turbulent stretch in which President Donald Trump and his administration publicly criticized Smithsonian leadership and pushed for changes to exhibits addressing slavery, race, and other parts of American history.

The Smithsonian Institution, a complex that includes museums, libraries, research centers, and the National Zoo, has been publicly scrutinized by President Trump. In August 2025, Trump called for a “comprehensive internal review” of eight Smithsonian museums, and directed them to “celebrate American exceptionalism.”

In July 2026, the Trump administration issued a scathing report accusing the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History of “extreme political activism.” The president also issued an executive order that would force the museum to post signs telling visitors its exhibits are presenting inaccurate information.

“Smithsonian leadership does not present American history as a shared national inheritance to be taught and celebrated, but instead views American history as a ‘prime tool’ to advance ideas of social justice and the radical transformation of our society,” Trump wrote in the executive order, according to The Independent.

Bunch, in response, rejected the administration’s characterization of the Smithsonian, calling the White House report “not a fair characterization.”

Bunch also defended the museum in an email to staff, writing, “At the Smithsonian, our work is driven by scholarship, accuracy and an uncompromising commitment to tell the fullness of America’s story,” reports NPR.

Furthermore, the Trump administration threatened to cut federal support for the Smithsonian late last month.

Although Bunch did not say the political attacks prompted his retirement, his departure comes as the Smithsonian faces an unusually public fight over its independence and the way it tells the American story.

Bunch became the Smithsonian’s first African American secretary and its first historian to hold the top job in 2019. Prior to his historic appointment, he served as the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, creating a permanent national institution devoted to the history and culture of Black America. The museum has since welcomed more than 13 million visitors and is preparing to mark its 10th anniversary.

Bunch’s elevation to the Smithsonian’s top position represented a milestone for Black leadership at an institution tasked with preserving and interpreting the nation’s history. His career also reflected the growing influence of Black historians and cultural leaders in shaping how that history is presented to the public.

“It is time for my next chapter,” Bunch said in announcing his retirement, adding that he intends to continue working to “protect the integrity of the Smithsonian” and champion a history that reflects the country’s complexity.

Smithsonian Chancellor and Chief Justice John Roberts praised Bunch for his leadership, saying he had “pursued excellence in the telling of our nation’s story.”

The Smithsonian Board of Regents will appoint an acting secretary and conduct a national search for Bunch’s successor.

RELATED CONTENT: Smithsonian Museum of African American History & Culture