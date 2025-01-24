Women by Kandiss Edwards Lori Harvey Is The Face Of Playboy’s First Print Cover In 5 Years Lori Harvey is Playboy's first print cover girl in 5 years.







Lori Harvey is bringing her sexy style to the cover of Playboy magazine, which marks its first print cover in five years.

Harvey announced the collaboration in an Instagram post. In the video teaser, the socialite sits sensually on the hood of a vehicle, wearing a black sequined leotard. She seductively waves and stares into the camera as she opens her legs to reveal a Playboy license plate.

“*Playboy* returns to print with Lori Harvey on the cover. Preorder today. On stands 02.10.25. Link in bio.”

The socialite is notoriously tight-lipped. She does not conduct many interviews and has a minimal social media presence, but she is actively working. In May 2024, Harvey first appeared in the *Sports Illustrated* Swimsuit Issue, photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.

More than a beautiful face and the daughter of talk show host Steve Harvey, Lori is also a businesswoman. She launched a skincare line in 2021, SKN by LH. The brand promotes a five-step system for beautiful skin: the Goji Berry Cleanser, hydrating toner, Vitamin C serum, Peptide Complex Eye Cream, and luxe moisturizer.

The businesswoman spoke to Allure magazine about her passion for skincare. According to Harvey, her obsession began at a young age, and it only made sense to integrate that passion into her business.

“[Skincare] has always been very near and dear to me,” Harvey told Allure.

“It’s been something I’ve been obsessed with since I was a little girl,” Harvey stressed her determination to be hands-on in all aspects of the business. She has kept a keen eye on the formulation of the products, doing thorough research into chemicals, and has learned the financial aspects of running a successful company.

Harvey intends to maintain business control, hopefully establishing herself as a powerhouse.

“I’ve been at this for a while now. It’s a lot of hard work. I’m 100 percent hands-on with every aspect of my business,” she said.

“I not only had to learn about formulas, but also how to structure a business, the financial side of it. [I also had to learn about] designing packaging and shipping — every little detail that goes into building a brand. I’m still learning more and more every day, but it’s so fulfilling.”

