Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Women by Selena Hill Lori Harvey Is Turning Influence Into A Business Playbook For Black Women The entrepreneur is using her new Gran Coramino role to create opportunities for women while expanding her own business portfolio.







Lori Harvey is using her seat at the table to help bring more women into the room.

The model and beauty founder is putting that philosophy into action as chief creative advisor for Gran Coramino Tequila, the premium spirits brand co-founded by Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann.

“Supporting women, especially women business owners, is something I really value,” Harvey told Complex. “And I love being able to bring that into this role.”

Since announcing her advisory role at Gran Coramino in June, Harvey has been leading the creative vision for Coramino Woman, a platform focused on connecting the tequila brand with female consumers through campaigns, cultural activations, and brand storytelling. The company said the appointment came as Gran Coramino surpassed $200 million in retail sales.

Outside of working with the spirits brand, Harvey is the founder of SKN by LH, a skin care company built around a five-step system, and YEVRAH Swim. She has also partnered with brands such as Good American and PrettyLittleThing.

Her latest move, however, highlights another part of Harvey’s business strategy: collaboration. Last week, the 29-year-old entrepreneur hosted a private gathering in Los Angeles spotlighting women business owners. She tapped longtime collaborator Akansha Mirchandani and FLUFF Studios to execute the event. Rather than simply attaching her name to the experience, Harvey was involved in shaping the creative direction.

“AK understands my vision and knows how to turn it into something that feels elevated, thoughtful, and authentic to me,” Harvey said.

The event followed her appearance at the Create & Cultivate festival, where she discussed entrepreneurship and the importance of supporting women in business. That approach mirrors a broader evolution among celebrity entrepreneurs, where influence can become an asset for building brands, securing strategic partnerships, and creating new business opportunities. Overall, Harvey’s growing business portfolio shows how a personal brand can become a business platform when paired with ownership, creative control, and relationship-building.

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