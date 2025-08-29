Entrepreneurship by Jameelah Mullen Louisville’s First Black-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates Its Grand Opening Residents living in the historically Black neighborhood have a reason to celebrate.







Good Brothers, Louisville’s first Black-owned pharmacy, has officially opened its doors. Located in the city’s Russell neighborhood, also known as “Louisville’s Harlem,” the pharmacy aims to provide premier services to residents in this historically Black community.

“Good Brothers Pharmacy is more than a business; it’s a promise. It’s a promise that we are going to stay here forever and we’re going to make an impact on the west Louisville community,” Good Brothers’ co-owner, DeShawn King, told WLKY News.

Dr. Michela Brooks, the pharmacist in charge, said her role is pivotal because pharmacies often serve as the first point of contact for patients seeking care.

“A lot of patients don’t know that. As a pharmacist, you are the first contact that a patient has for medical reasons… Some people aren’t comfortable going to hospitals or making appointments. They come here in their most vulnerable states looking for medical advice,” Brooks told the outlet.

Store owners mentioned that before Good Brothers Pharmacy opened, the closest pharmacy was located in downtown Louisville, which made it difficult for residents to access without transportation.

“Families here deserve more than to travel miles to get their medication,” Isaiah Jones, Good Brothers co-founder, told WAVE News.

They added that Good Brothers will focus solely on providing medication and healthcare services, rather than selling convenience items, which will enable them to fill prescriptions more quickly. In addition to prescription medications, the pharmacy provides over-the-counter medicines, health screenings, immunizations, and delivery services.

Childhood friends Isaiah Jones and Deshawn King, who are from West Louisville, said they founded Good Brothers to serve the community. Jones told WAVE News that by opening the business, he hopes to inspire future generations.

“I want the kids from around Louisville, Kentucky, to know sports isn’t the only way out,” Jones explained. “You can be an entrepreneur and open up anything. The people who own the hospitals are not doctors. I am not a pharmacist, and I opened a pharmacy. You can do anything that you allow your mind to do.”

