Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Love Island USA’ Winner Serena Page Moving Into Her ‘Businesswoman Era’; Teases Black Haircare Brand 'Love Island USA' winner Serena Page has her sights set on launching a haircare business.







“Love Island USA” winner Serena Page is loving the “influencer era” she’s in after winning the popular reality show. But the former hair braider is looking to return to her entrepreneurial roots.

Page was front-and-center for the Essence GU Disruptor Summit in Atlanta on Oct. 12 where she teased her plans to enter her “businesswoman era” in 2025.

“As someone who we watched advocate for herself in a space where we’re often sidelined or over-criticized, Serena Page let us know who she’s doing it for and a glimpse into her next era,” Essence wrote of the television star.

Running a business isn’t foreign to Page as she shared about her side hustle of braiding hair to make ends meet while attending the University of Texas at San Antonio. With a natural interest in the haircare space, the reality star is revealed her plans to launch her own haircare business that’s “easy and accessible” to Black women.

“I want something very easy and accessible for Black women, especially young Black women in college,” she explained. “I knew when I was in college I didn’t have no money to do my hair. Yes, I braided hair. I had a braiding business for four years. That’s how I was kind of making a little money. Outside of that, you kinda gotta do your own hair.”

As for what type of hair care products she hopes to release, they’ll be sure to assist Black women with their protective styling.

“Things to help with protective styles specifically as well,” Page said. “Maybe some mousse, maybe some edges, something that will make it easier on Black women to upkeep their hair.”

In the meantime, Page is getting busy securing endorsements within the haircare space. She recently teamed up with Beyoncé’s CÉCRED hairline for a campaign filmed at the brand’s salon.

“THAT GIRL! @serenaapagee graced the CÉCRED Salon for a little post-villa TLC. Au naturale and “what lace?!” both prepped with our full FOUNDATION COLLECTION,” the brand captioned the post.

RELATED CONTENT: Kordell Beckham Is Having His Moment