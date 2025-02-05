Ludacris Signs With United Talent Agency

Recording artist and Fast & Furious regular Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA).

According to Deadline, the talent agency will represent the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning rapper and actor in all ventures, including film, television, music touring, and other entertainment vehicles.

Although he has signed on to UTA, his managers and partners, Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon of Ebony Sun Entertainment, still represent him.

Last year, Ludacris celebrated the 25th anniversary of Incognegro, his debut album, which was released independently (Disturbing tha Peace) on August 17, 1999. It was re-released after he signed with Def Jam South in 2000 and aptly renamed Back for the First Time.

He has sold over 20 million albums since starting his career as Atlanta radio station personality Chris Lova Lova.

The Illinois-born rapper is a three-time Grammy winner who has had five number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, 56 Hot 100 charted singles, and 18 different Top 10 Hot 100 records.

As an actor, he has appeared in many movies and television series. He is best known for recurring role in the Fast & Furious franchise, playing Tej, an intelligent, tech-savvy mechanic vital to Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto’s crew. He has appeared in seven of the franchise’s 11 films and will appear in the new installment next year.

In fact, a promo was just posted to the entertainer’s social media account for an upcoming Super Bowl ad with ice cream maker, Häagen-Dazs which is premiering its first-ever ad for the big sporting event. The spot features Ludacris with his Fast & Furious co-stars Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

