Tin-Foil Hats And More: M.I.A.’s New Fashion Line Allegedly Shields From Radiation, Wi-Fi, And 5G

Recording artist M.I.A. has created a fashion line that is definitely different from any other clothing that any celebrity or fashion designer has manufactured. The “Paper Planes” rapper has launched her brand, Ohmni, which is being touted as blocking “99.99 percent of Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G” from entering your body.

In several recent Instagram posts, the recording artist posts pictures of the clothing line that reveals that it protects the body from harmful elements like Wi-Fi emissions, radiation, cell tower signals, RFID transmissions, and anything that can send things through your body that can cause illness.

The entry boasts that “OHMNI IS ENGINEERED FOR YOUR FULL PROTECTION”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OHMNI | O II II II (@ohmniofficial)

On the OHMNI website, it explains the purpose of the innovative clothing line.

“In the time of smart cities, digital crypto, AI, NeuraLink, hackable humans, zero privacy, deepmind, internal body data harvesting, and indiscriminate tracking surveillance, mind data mining, social media overload, augmented reality, social credit system, virtual dystopian mindfield, we bring you the revolutionary future of fashion.

“OHMNI is your last frontier at preserving your privacy, autonomy, and rights over your body and your data.

“This is not your artist foray into fashion.

“This is a necessity.”

According to Complex, the collection showcases items like a $100 “Tin Foil Hat,” which promises to provide “100 percent brain coverage” and a “reversible, two-tone design”; a $200 “Data Protection Dump Bag,” which blocks “99.99 percent” of “electromagnetic radiation”; and a $200 “Full Protection Poncho,” giving you “full coverage of brain, gut, lungs, heart, and womb.”

The website warns that not only is the “war zone” floating in the air but “even your house is a digital battlefield.” OHMNI is designed to be protective, preventative, and precious. You can check out the full collection of the clothing line on the website or view the items via the Instagram account for the brand.