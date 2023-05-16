Magic Johnson Included in Ownership Group to Purchase NFL Team

Magic Johnson is in the midst of a major deal in the NFL.

The NBA legend is one member of a new ownership group that agreed to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder.

According to NBC News, the group, led by Philadelphia 76ers billionaire co-owner, Josh Harris, closed the $6.05 billion deal, which has been reported as the highest purchase for a North American professional sports franchise.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” Snyder and his wife, Tanya Snyder, said in a joint statement with Harris on Friday. “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

Johnson expressed excitement about the ownership group on Twitter. “I’m so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase!” the basketball Hall of Famer wrote in his statement.

I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2023

The ownership group includes Harris and Johnson, Mitch Rales, and David Blitzer.

“I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase,” Harris said on behalf of the entire group, in an official statement shared on May 12.

Dan Snyder and his family agreed to sell the NFL franchise in April. The deal will add to Johnson’s list of teams that he has part ownership of, including the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) ’s Los Angeles Sparks, Major League Soccer (MLS) ’s Los Angeles Football Club, and Major League Baseball (MLB) ’s Los Angeles Dodgers. The group still awaits approval from three-quarters of NFL owners and other closing conditions.