(Photo: Walt Disney Television/Flickr) Celebrity News by Selena Hill Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues His Mother For More Than $1.2M The lawsuit alleges the late actor failed to fulfill several financial commitments outlined in a prenuptial agreement before his death.







On the first anniversary of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic death, the late actor’s widow has filed a lawsuit against his mother.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Tenisha Warner filed the suit on July 20 against Pamela Warner, Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mother, who serves as trustee of the Warner Family Trust. The lawsuit seeks more than $1.2 million, alleging the Cosby Show star failed to fulfill several financial commitments outlined in the couple’s prenuptial agreement before his death. The complaint claims the actor agreed to provide several financial protections days before the couple married in May 2022. Those commitments allegedly included maintaining a $1 million life insurance policy naming Tenisha as beneficiary, funding a Roth IRA, making annual tax-free gifts of $16,000, and paying her a monthly $5,000 salary for serving as his assistant and chief of staff, reports The New York Post’s Page Six. According to the lawsuit, those obligations were never fully satisfied before Warner died. Now, Tenisha is seeking payment from the family trust administered by Pamela Warner.

Neither Pamela Warner nor representatives for the Warner Family Trust have publicly responded to the allegations. Page Six reported that requests for comment from both parties were not immediately returned.

The lawsuit marks the first major legal challenge involving Warner’s estate since his passing. As of now, the claims remain allegations that have not been adjudicated in court, and no ruling has been made regarding the merits of the case.

Warner, who is best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died on July 20, 2025, at 54 years old after drowning while vacationing with his wife and daughter in Costa Rica. Authorities ruled his death accidental after determining he was caught in a powerful ocean current.

Throughout his career, Warner became one of television’s most recognizable actors, later starring in Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, Suits, and The Resident. In addition to acting, he earned a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance alongside Robert Glasper Experiment and Lalah Hathaway.

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