Marcus Jordan Announces 40 Days Of Sobriety Months After Drug-Related Arrest

After being arrested in February on multiple charges related to his reported drug use, Marcus Jordan recently posted on social media that he has surpassed 40 days of sobriety.

According to TMZ, the son of NBA great Michael Jordan posted to his Instagram Story on May 18 that he was celebrating 40 days of not using any drugs, months after being caught on the road by Florida police officers.

In February, according to WESH, Marcus was arrested by the Maitland Police Department and charged with cocaine possession, resisting arrest, and DUI property damage or personal injury. He was booked into the Orange County Jail in Orlando. The former basketball player was arrested after he took off after a traffic stop by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Police officers noticed headlights from Jordan’s Lamborghini on the train tracks. The vehicle wasn’t moving, and a train was heading his way on the tracks about 10 minutes away. When officers reached out to him, he asked them to help get the SUV off the tracks after making “a wrong turn.”

TMZ reported that he entered a plea of not guilty in his initial court appearance.

People reported in March that Marcus’s attorney requested that his client be allowed to enter a substance abuse program after he admitted to having a problem.

“Mr. Jordan is dedicated to becoming a responsible, drug-free, and productive member of the community,” according to legal documents. “His participation in the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program will not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses.”

According to CBS Sports, Marcus tried to follow in the footsteps of her legendary father when he played at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He attended the school from 2009-2012, where he averaged 12.3 points per game. He owns Trophy Room, an upscale sneaker and apparel boutique which is based in Orlando.

