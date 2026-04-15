Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mark Pitts Exits RCA Records To Launch New Venture ‘Cofvnders’ Producing Usher And Chris Brown’s Tour Mark Pitts is stepping down as President of RCA Records to launch his new multimedia management company, Cofvnders.







Mark Pitts is stepping down as president of RCA Records to launch his new venture, Cofvnders, a multimedia management company already gaining traction with the announcement of Usher and Chris Brown’s “The R&B Tour.”

The longtime music executive announced on April 14 that he will step into a consulting role with RCA Records and Sony Music, continuing to support artists he helped develop, Variety reports. Through his new company Cofvnders, based in New York and Los Angeles, Pitts will also play a key role in producing “The R&B Tour” alongside Live Nation.

“I’m proud of everything we built at RCA. I feel blessed to have played a part in shaping some of the most important careers in music, but even more importantly, in leading and helping guide the lives of young women and men. That’s legacy,” Pitts said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with RCA and Sony Music in a new capacity, while also feeling more energized than ever about what I’m building with Cofvnders. After more than 25 years in this business, to still feel this level of excitement is a blessing in itself.”

With more than 30 years in the industry, having got his start under Sean “Diddy” Combs at Bad Boy Records, co-managing acts like The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans before co-founding ByStorm Entertainment with Wayne Barrow in 1998 and going on to sign artists including J. Cole, Miguel, and Ro James, Pitts is now utilizing his connections and expertise with global reach in mind.

Now, through Cofvnders, Pitts has partnered with attorney and entrepreneur Tamayu Takayama to launch the Tokyo Sound Continuum, a songwriting initiative connecting U.S. producers with Japanese creatives, backed by Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs. The effort marks the start of a broader plan to elevate Japanese talent on the global stage.

The Brooklyn native has continued shaping the culture behind the scenes. Pitts held roles at Arista Records, contributing to Usher’s diamond-certified album “Confessions,” before becoming President of Urban Music at Jive Records, where he signed a young Chris Brown and managed J. Cole.

Following the Jive-RCA merger, he was named President of Urban Music at RCA Records and, in 2021, was promoted to president under CEO Peter Edge. During his tenure, he also helped develop artists like Latto. Now, Pitts is focused on building global connections as music consumption continues to evolve and tapping into his decades-long relationships with Usher and Chris Brown to produce what’s expected to be the R&B tour of the year.

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