Master P Is Eyeing Head Coaching Position At Arizona State

Master P is a serial entrepreneur and a known risk-taker, traits that have led to his success. Now, after having the role of President of Basketball Operations for the University of New Orleans (UNO) for a little over a year, he is setting his sights on being the head coach at Arizona State.

According to Sports Illustrated, the man born Percy Miller is considering becoming a basketball head coach after earlier attempts to play in the NBA. In his present position, he has helped turn around a program that went 4-27 before his hire, ending the current season with a 15-18 record. With that success in only a year, despite a minimal budget, he feels he would do better at a bigger school with a larger budget.

His interest in the Arizona State coaching position was recently revealed via social media by Sporting News‘ Kyle Odegard.

Master P is interested in the Arizona State men's basketball coaching gig, per sources.



He is currently the president of basketball ops for the University of New Orleans. Coached guys like DeMar DeRozan, Lance Stephenson and Brandon Jennings in AAU ball. pic.twitter.com/qhecMUo581 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 17, 2026

While expressing interest in coaching at Arizona State, he explained why he believes his approach to building a successful college basketball program goes beyond the players’ talent and smarts.

The path to landing such a position would not be the traditional one, as he is not the typical college coach. Yet he would put in “old-fashioned hard work” to ensure the players succeeded, as he would have a genuine investment in each of their futures. With the small budget UNO operated on this past season, he made progress and feels that with more funding, he would do better.

“If I had the level of funding the major programs have, we would run circles around these people.”

“They’re afraid that I might succeed. Man, they don’t want me there.”

Financial literacy would be one of the focal points for the New Orleans native, especially given the NIL deals floating around players these days. He advises student-athletes to start an LLC or corporation as their first off-court move to ensure their financial success.

“For a lot of these kids, this is the first time their families have seen money of that magnitude,” he said. “You need to know what to do with your money and how money works. That’s how you close the generational wealth gap.”

Given his values, he believes he would do well at an institution like Arizona State.

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