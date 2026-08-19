Photo credit: Calligraphist Business by Sidnee Michelle Master P Wants To Take Rap Snacks Public And Create Investment Opportunities The entrepreneur connected Rap Snacks' potential expansion to a larger push for Black business ownership.







Master P wants to take Rap Snacks public, a move the rapper and entrepreneur says could create investment opportunities for Black consumers and help address the racial wealth gap, according to AfroTech.

Master P, whose legal name is Percy Miller, is a limited partner in Rap Snacks and maintains a stake in the company, AfroTech reported. He also recently discussed the brand’s future with Forbes, saying an initial public offering could be the company’s next step, although no final decision has been made.

“Our next goal is to go public,” Master P told Forbes. “The next level is taking the company public. We ain’t decide yet, but that’s something.”

Master P said the potential move could allow consumers who have supported Rap Snacks to become investors and participate financially in the company’s growth.

“We have to show our people how to bridge the wealth gap,” he said. “If we take this company public, then now we get the local people in the community, the culture to be able to invest into this brand, and then they make money with us, we make it together.”

Rap Snacks was founded in 1994. The company has built its brand around hip-hop culture through products and partnerships featuring rappers and other entertainers. Rap Snacks products are available in 40 cities and national retail chains, including Walmart, Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Target, according to the outlet.

Master P also pointed to the challenges Black-owned businesses face in securing retail shelf space and achieving long-term sustainability.

“For James to have the Rap Snacks and for us to be partners and the adversity that we went through, when you look at an African American-owned business, it’s all about shelving space, and it’s all about sustainability,” he said of its founder.

“And look, after 30 years, still here.”

The entrepreneur connected Rap Snacks’ potential expansion to a larger push for Black business ownership and representation among the nation’s biggest companies.

“How do you build these Fortune 500 companies?” Master P said. “So, we want to change that narrative.”

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