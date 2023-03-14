Mattel Honors British Scientist Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock As A Barbie Role Model

Another Black woman has been recognized with a mind-boggling creation by Mattel.

Black British space scientist Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock, has been honored with her own Barbie doll for her work in encouraging young girls to pursue science careers.

According to BBC, the 54-year-old scientist was named as a Barbie Role Model. The tribute to Aderin-Pocock’s work was created in honor of International Women’s Day and British Science Week.

“I hope my doll will remind girls that when you reach for the stars, anything is possible,” the scientist said. “I want to inspire the next generation of scientists, and especially girls, and let them know that STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] is for them.”

Aderin-Pocock’s doll is clothed in a starry dress designed to reflect the night sky and features a telescope accessory for stargazing, a significant tribute to her work with the James Webb telescope.

“We know that globally STEM is a field widely recognized as under-representing women, so as a brand, Barbie is committed to showing girls more STEM careers,” said Kelly Philp, marketing director at Mattel UK. “In the UK, research tells us women make up only 26% of the STEM workforce, so showcasing an exciting career in space science like Dr Maggie’s is just one way we are inspiring girls to think differently about their career opportunities.”

Aderin-Pocock is best known for presenting BBC One’s The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing. Earlier this month, she was chancellor at the University of Leicester.

In an interview with The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the astronomer discussed her dyslexia diagnosis when she was eight years old and struggled to read and write.

“I was lucky because I got inspired by science, and I had an aptitude for it,” she said.