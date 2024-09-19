Uncategorized by Stacy Jackson ‘Me too.’ International Expands Its Reach With A Global Network To Fight Sexual Violence Led by survivors, the Global Network aims to activate solutions and resources in a united fight against sexual and gender-based violence.







The leading organization for survivors of sexual violence, ‘me too.’ International has announced the launch of a Global Network that will unite several organizations and partners to address sexual and gender-based violence.

Globally, about one in three women have been subjected to sexual violence in their lifetimes, according to estimates published by the World Health Organization. The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors reported that for Black women, 45.1% have been subjected to physical violence from a partner, sexual violence, and/or stalking from an intimate partner in their lifetimes.

‘me too.’ International‘s Founder Tarana Burke stated that the Global Network is the next step for the ‘me too.’ Movement as it aims to activate solutions, resources, demands, and strategies through healing and collective action.

“This network was born out of the desire to explore the question ‘what can we do together that we could not do separately?’” Burke said in a press release.

“The scourge of sexual and gender-based violence is as prevalent in the U.S. as it is in countries that many would think we don’t have a lot in common with, many places in the Global South especially.”

With a $1 million seed-funding grant from the Ford Foundation, the Global Network will support international visibility of sexual and gender-based violence and provide financial assistance for organizations with a similar mission. Ford Foundation President Darren Walker said the foundation is dedicated to investing in ideas, institutions, and individuals as they fight for liberation, equality, and justice.

“We funders are lacking the imagination to suspend our preconceived ideas of the potential of black and brown women to lead, to show us — the experts — the way to actually find the solutions to the problems we profess we want to solve.”

The Global Network will unite 134 organizations, advocates, and communities worldwide to fight against sexual and gender-based violence. Burke said the issue is one that “needs constant disruption from all corners of the globe.”

‘me too.’ International is seeking additional global funding for the Global Network.

