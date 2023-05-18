Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter LaTosha Brown Receives Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award

LaTosha Brown received her flowers as an advocate for equality during the prestigious Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award gala.

Brown, a co-founder of the voting rights group Black Voters Matter, posted a picture on Instagram of herself receiving the award at the luxurious Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. “I’m so honored to be one of the recipients of the 2023 Women of Vision awards,” Brown wrote in the caption.

The annual gala celebrated its 50th anniversary as one of the nation’s oldest women’s foundations and kicked off its largest fundraising campaign ever, with a goal of $100 million over the next 12 months, Associated Press reports. The money will be used to continue the foundation’s initiatives catering to equity and the mission of advancing women’s collective power.

Awarded alongside Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Brown received her award from fellow movement leader Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement. Burke led the crowd in song before Brown made her way to the stage to give a moving speech. “Even pain has a purpose,” she said. She continued by referencing the nation’s temperature regarding the war on politics. “It really is a question about what is it that we’re going to do collectively to lean into this moment of discomfort and recognize it as an opportunity to get it right because we haven’t gotten it right.”

Brown was able to take some candid photos with other beloved celebrities like journalist Tiffany Cross. She celebrated Cross with the caption, “Thank you for always supporting me and our community.”

Black Voters Matter started in 2016 as a voting rights and community empowerment organization to increase power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities. The work continues for Brown and BVM now that the awards ceremony is over. The group announced “The Block Is Hot” tour via Twitter, hoping to “blaze a trail for environmental justice.”