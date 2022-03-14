Meet Jamaican CEO Cori Gordon: One of Amazon's Youngest Delivery Service Partners

Raised by Jamaican parents, Cori Gordon learned the importance of education and self-empowerment from a young age. At 29 years old, she leads a delivery services business that is flourishing in its partnership with the multitrillion-dollar e-commerce giant Amazon.

In 2013, Gordon embarked on her migration journey to the United States, unaware that she would make trailblazing moves when she settled in. Her professional career spanned the fields of sales management, auto technology, and people development. But she was committed to looking for business opportunities that offered a customer base and the key to success.

“I experienced burnout working 80 plus hours for someone else,” said Gordon, according to Afro Tech. “After a bit of soul searching, I realized it was important for me to direct all those hours of energy into something I owned.”

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Gordon is committed to continual personal development and creating opportunities for all people. Today, she is the CEO of Cortoyou, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP), striving to fulfill demands for professional, reliable package delivery service out of Staten Island. The DSP delivers to customers in Gordon’s home borough of Brooklyn.

In 2018, Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program for aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs to reap the benefits of low startup costs, built-in demand, and access to its technology and logistics experience.

As a DSP partner, Gordon is especially fulfilled when creating jobs and inspiring others. “The most fulfilling thing about being a DSP owner is being a job provider,” Gordon said. “It’s such an honor for me, and I get so excited when an employee gets a new car or a new phone because I know their employment with my company is helping them reach their goals.”

As the eldest of nine, Gordon is grateful to have been entrusted the freedom to evolve into her authentic self. She decided early on to excel in every opportunity she could. Before leaving her home country, she mustered up enough confidence to be a student leader and debater, which in turn transformed her into a “powerful, unapologetic leader.”

“All the best parts of who I am were a consequence of my Jamaican upbringing,” Gordon told Black Economics. There are skill sets and talents I have that was cultivated through my professional exposure and creative endeavors in the United States; however, my industrious nature, indomitable spirit, and abhorrence for excuses were nurtured through my Jamaican education and parental guidance.”

Gordon calls her DSP journey “amazing” and hopes to inspire other people of color to look into the program and potentially reap the benefits of a customer-obsessed environment.