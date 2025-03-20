Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks Meet Jordan Benston, The Woman Behind The Oracle Media, A Black-Owned Production Company Jordan Benston runs one of the few Black- and woman-owned full-service production companies.







Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the United States. Between 2014 and 2019, businesses owned by Black women grew 50%, representing the highest growth rate of any female demographic. The reason for the growth is because women like Jordan Benston are betting on themselves. Benston started The Oracle Media—a full-service production company—in 2019.

She has tapped into an industry where there is a shortlist of people that look like her.

“It has been amazing over these last couple of years to be recognized by people who are surprised to see an all-Black crew when they come on set,” she tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“When they come in, they feel at home […], which helps you get the content you need.”

How Benston Launched Her Company With Support From Friends

Since hitting the ground running with The Oracle Media, Benston’s work has already graced the covers of Essence Magazine, Cassius, and HelloBeautiful. Benston, who has over 10 years of production experience, was inspired to launch the company after receiving mediocre service.

“I was working as a producer, researching companies and going through the processes with [these companies]. I was fighting back and forth for deliverables, or they weren’t delivering a quality product for the amount we were paying,” Benston recalls.

She had a thought one day: “I could do that.”

The voice in Benston’s head grew louder. A conversation with a friend helped transform those intrusive thoughts into action.

According to an analysis by J.P Morgan, while Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S., many face disproportionate financial headwinds. One barrier for Black women is the lack of access to capital. More than 60% of Black women self-fund their startup capital

Benston didn’t have to start alone.

“[My friend said]’ I’m going to put you on an email with my lawyer so you can start the LLC and then go from there,'” said Benston. “He paid for all my legal fees to open my company.”

In their first year, many small business owners face challenges adapting to change and unforeseen business challenges and expenses. Just months after Benston started The Oracle Media, the world shut down over the COVID-19 pandemic. But that opened a door for Benston. One of her first big projects was a live press junket.

“A friend called me looking for help finding a production manager, producer, and camera operator, and I recommended myself.”

The press junket was for the two-part PBS documentary And She Could Be Next, which followed the campaigns of politicians of color. Ava DuVernay was the executive producer.

What’s Next For Jordan Benston and The Oracle Media

One of Benston’s most notable works was Hip-Hop and the White House. The Hulu documentary highlights hip-hop’s power and impact in politics. It was a significant moment for Benston, who recognizes that Black-owned production companies are few and far between.

“I’m not just showing up because I’m getting a check, nor are the people I’m hiring. We are showing up because we are invested in the project and care about the story being told,” Benston says.

There are no signs that she’s slowing down anytime soon.

Benston is working on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes’ new talkshow, The Nene Leakes Show. Leakes plans to engage in candid conversations about current events, her personal journey of navigating grief after losing her husband of 27 years, and more.

When working on a digital cover in 2023, Benston came to set with a pitch deck for Leakes. Leakes was posting videos on YouTube and Benston told the original housewife she wanted to work with her.

“She liked the pitch but the timing just wasn’t right,” said Benston. “Fast forward to 2025, I get a call from her executive assistant.”

Leakes remembered Benston from the shoot and the rest is history.

“Now, we have The Nene Leakes Show.”

In addition to the talk show, The Oracle Media is currently producing stunning editorial content.

“I am excited to get back to my first love of video and linear content,” says Benston about her future plans. “I hope to also put out some original content that I am producing in house with my creative producer, Haley Poole.”

