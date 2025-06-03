Fashion & Beauty by Sharelle B. McNair Here’s How Chemist Ron Robinson Is Paving The Way For Innovative Skincare In A Booming Industry The innovator had dreams of becoming a doctor and never once thought he would be “a big beauty guy.”







For more than 30 years, cosmetic chemist and creator of the skincare brand BeautyStat, Ron Robinson, has developed best-selling skincare products, and now he is sharing with beauty industry fans just how he does it.

Starting his career studying biology and chemistry at Adelphi University in New York, Robinson dreamed of becoming a doctor; never once did he think he would be “a big beauty guy.” However, something about the popular Bioré Pore Strips drew him in. “What I like is that you get to see instant results, what was being pulled out of your pores,” he told Beauty Matter.

“That’s one of the things that I think about today: How do we provide that instant gratification?”

That question and research launched him into a career as a Product Development Manager in the Clinique division at beauty conglomerate Estée Lauder. After finding himself working for major brands like Lancôme, Revlon, and Avon, Robinson started BeautyStat, a beauty blog and social media agency, in 2009. It was there that, while working to discredit beauty myths and having prominent clients like Stila Cosmetics, Coty, and P&G Beauty, his audience began to question the stability of vitamin C and oxidation.

The BeautyStat skincare brand was born, leading to the creation of stabilized vitamin C.

His company laid its foundation around prioritizing third-party validation and clinical testing, with triple-patented stable vitamin C leading the way and supported by five years of research. Robinson says the thought process always goes back to what the consumer wants and needs. “For me, it goes back to the consumer. It’s understanding what the consumer needs but also how to surprise them,” the chemist said.

“That’s what’s unique about me as a cosmetic chemist developer and now brand founder: the ability to take what consumers are looking for and respond with an exciting ingredient or delivery system that is unique.”

Using active ingredients in 20% strength created its most popular product, Universal C Skin Refiner, which contains peptides, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and pomegranate in an updated formula to provide anti-aging and brightening benefits. Robinson calls it “brightenaging” and hopes to simplify skincare routines with multiple benefit offerings.

His brand’s popularity — over 48,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram — has led to major partnerships with celebrities like Hailey Bieber. Labeled the genius behind her Rhode Skin brand, according to Daily Mail, Robinson highlighted the use of peptides, a short chain of amino acids that improve the skin and decrease inflammation, as the celebrity ingredient in Bieber’s viral Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. Robinson predicts peptides will be the next up-and-coming “gold standard” of beauty regimens, claiming, “that’s what I see will continue to grow.”

“There’s going to be so many different types out there, and all can be created to create a unique action on the skin,” he continued.



Despite several brands and products on the shelves, Robinson lists three that should always be used and never go away — cleanser, sunscreen, and moisturizer — claiming those are key to making sure skin stays pristine as time goes on. “If you do those regularly and commit to that, I think you will be really good as you get older,” Robinson said.

