Ever Heard Of Top Dawg Law Or Infinity Live? Meet The Man Behind The Radio Voice

The mystery of the voice behind some of radio’s most popular commercials has been solved.

Meet business owner Terrell John, also known as “Lucky.” John is the famous voice heard while promoting Top Dawg Law and Tuesday nights at Infinity Live on radio stations nationwide. His nickname was given to him because he says he wouldn’t be where he is without luck. “Everything bad that I went through needed to happen for me to get here,” John said, according to WSOC-TV.

John’s voice has sparked curiosity and led to funny TikTok videos, as people wondered who he was. His commercials for Top Dawg Law, a personal injury law firm in Charlotte, always capture attention. Comedian Kev On Stage created a sketch on how the commercials will keep you alert while behind the wheel.

Growing up, John says he was often teased about his voice, but the jokes are on those who teased him in the past, as he is now known as one of the most prolific voices in radio. It all started when he worked as a promoter in 2009 in Philadelphia and became annoyed at how radio stations produced his commercials. So he took matters into his own hands. “I tried it, and everybody was like, ‘Wow, your voice, your voice cuts through radio,’” John said.

“Nobody sees your vision but you; it’s not their vision for them to see.”

Fast forward to 2025, John produces close to 70 commercials each week, all from his home-based studio in the Queen City. He credits his success to the business owners he works with, saying they all trust him with the content. “Nobody tells me what to say,” John said. “They want me to be me, fluently, use my creative judgment, and they trust me to market their product.”

Outside of Top Dawg Law, his favorite business to work with may be a Charlotte-based club called Infinity Live, which he owns and operates. Soon, listeners may hear commercials for new businesses John is set to open, including a hair store and a car dealership in Columbia, South Carolina.

His famous voice doesn’t stop critics from expressing their viewpoints on his commercials. Some comments on social media admit to supporting him but turning the station off when his voiceovers are played. “Respect, but Imma turn the channel every time,” one listener said on Instagram with a crying laughing emoji. “Swear I want him to win, but if he could just move in silence, that would be great,” another social media user said.

Regardless of the haters, John wants to use his voice to inspire others to take a leap outside of their comfort zone, as you never know what the outcome can be. “Failure is how I learned, and I needed that failure to be here. Because if not, I wouldn’t have learned half the stuff that I know,” he said.

“So don’t quit. Work smarter and work harder than everybody else.”

