August Appeal Hearing Scheduled For Tory Lanez

The controversial court case that found Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion is going to have a review after the court has set an appeal hearing for Aug. 18.

According to AllHipHop, the appeal for the case, which divided hip-hop fans who supported both artists, will be heard at the California Court of Appeals, where oral arguments will be presented to the court. Lanez was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years for the shooting that took place in December 2022 after the recording artists, along with a bodyguard and friend, left a party in Hollywood Hills that fateful night.

Lanez has always proclaimed his innocence.

The questions about the outcome of the trial accelerated after Lanez was stabbed multiple times in a prison attack May 12. Although fans of Lanez have been steadfast in their belief that he did not shoot Megan, after a recent press conference by a reporter who researched the facts of the case, the Caldwell Institute started a Change.org petition for Public Safety. They asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to pardon the artist, citing “prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing.”

Lanez even gained support from the political spectrum when Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna reached out to Newsom through social media in May.

“His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind—not driven by headlines,” Luna said in her post on X.

She recently posted about his perceived innocence again on July 28.

AllHipHop reported that Luna claims that new DNA evidence and Ring camera footage raise doubts about the prosecution’s case. She feels he was convicted after the case was “largely driven by headlines.”

“Tory Lanez should be pardoned. The evidence in his investigation and initial trial was completely botched and he was NEVER GIVEN A FAIR TRIAL. Free Tory! https://t.co/zj1raHipCU — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 28, 2025“

