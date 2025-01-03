Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Meghan Markle Joins Instagram To Promote Her New Netflix Show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Meghan Markle finally joined Instagram ahead of premiering her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan."







Meghan Markle kicked off 2025 with her first-ever Instagram post ahead of announcing her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex is officially an Instagram user. On Wednesday, she shared an intimate beach video shot by her husband, Prince Harry, in which she ran along the beach to write “2025” in the sand with her finger.

She followed up on Jan. 2 with the official trailer for her Netflix series, With Love, where she “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” a press release shared with People states.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond and invite you to do the same,” the release added.

It was a labor of love for Markle, who expressed her excitement to finally premiere the show on Jan. 15.

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

“Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”

With Love is an 8-episode series, each episode lasting 33 minutes and featuring a lineup of Meghan’s closest friends. Her friends/guests include her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, and photographer Delfina Blaquier, wife of polo star Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry. Actress-producer Mindy Kaling makes an appearance, Tracy Robbins (wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins), veteran literary agent and Godmothers Bookstore co-founder Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Tatcha Founder Vicky Tsai, her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and Kelly McKee Zajfen, co-founder of Alliance of Moms also make appearances.

Renowned chefs and restaurateurs Roy Choi and Ramon Velazquez join the journey, bringing a foodie flair to the show alongside farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters, who shares her expertise and passion for culinary excellence. With Love marks the Duchess’s first solo hosting project for Netflix, part of the Royals’ reported $100 million deal with the platform.

The new show offers an intimate and personal glimpse into her world and passion for lifestyle and cooking. It follows her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, and her partnership with the Hubb Community Kitchen on a fundraising cookbook when she first joined the Royal family.

This comes after Meghan and Harry’s five-part docuseries Polo, which premiered in December 2024 but struggled to gain traction on Netflix’s top 10 charts. In contrast, their 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan was a hit and became Netflix’s most-watched documentary premiere.

