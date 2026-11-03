November 3, 2026
MELANATED MOMENTS: October Spotlighted Icons, Innovators, And Advocates
There's something incredibly special about Black folks.
October was nothing short of outstanding, spotlighting inspiring icons, trailblazing innovators, and passionate advocates who raised the bar, paid it forward, and empowered communities through their work, efforts, and support.
BLACK ENTERPRISE 2026 XCEL SUMMIT FOR MEN
There’s something incredibly special about Black men coming together to talk shop while investing in their professional development. BLACK ENTERPRISE held court in Orlando, Oct. 21-23, to celebrate 10 years of Black men’s exceptional accomplishments and contributions in corporate, political, and social spaces.
ADVERTISING WEEK NEW YORK
On Oct. 5-8, Advertising Week New York gathered top creators, celebrities, media figures, and marketing industry leaders including Daymond John, Venus Williams, Issa Rae, John Legend, Hill Harper, Kerry Washington and Jordan Woods, for four days of insightful conversations on the future of brand development.
2026 WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY FESTIVAL
On Oct. 10, Project Healthy Minds marked its fifth annual World Mental Health Day Festival at Spring Studios in NYC, continuing its mission to expand access to mental health services, with thoughtful conversation with Terry Crews, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nina Westbrook, and more.
THE GREATEST MOVIE GLOBAL PREMIERE AND AFTER PARTY
Prime Video celebrated the star-studded premiere of THE GREATEST—the first authorized scripted series about the life of Muhammad Ali—on Oct. 27 at Regal Times Square in New York City.
MISSY ELLIOTT ACCEPTS ICON AWARD AT GALA OF THE STARS
Music legend Missy Elliott received the prestigious Icon Award from Janet Jackson during the 2026 Gala of the Stars on Oct. 22 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, celebrating the star-studded benefit for Dancers Against Cancer.
RELATED CONTENT: MELANATED MOMENTS: September Kicked Off Q4 With Style And Purpose