MELANATED MOMENTS: October Spotlighted Icons, Innovators, And Advocates

October was nothing short of outstanding, spotlighting inspiring icons, trailblazing innovators, and passionate advocates who raised the bar, paid it forward, and empowered communities through their work, efforts, and support.

BLACK ENTERPRISE 2026 XCEL SUMMIT FOR MEN

There’s something incredibly special about Black men coming together to talk shop while investing in their professional development. BLACK ENTERPRISE held court in Orlando, Oct. 21-23, to celebrate 10 years of Black men’s exceptional accomplishments and contributions in corporate, political, and social spaces.

Emmy Award-winning Journalist Ed Gordon, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Black Enterprise CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr. at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Black Enterprise/Aaron Wilson) Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Black Enterprise/Aaron Wilson) Isiah Thomas, Hall of Fame Athlete, Visionary Entrepreneur, Investor, and

Philanthropist, speaks at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Black Enterprise/Aaron Wilson) Victor Glover, Emeritus NASA Astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain, and Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr., CEO and managing partner of Vesalius Ventures, at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Aaron Wilson for Black Enterprise)

Victor Glover, Emeritus NASA Astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain, and Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr., CEO and managing partner of Vesalius Ventures, at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Aaron Wilson for Black Enterprise)

ADVERTISING WEEK NEW YORK

On Oct. 5-8, Advertising Week New York gathered top creators, celebrities, media figures, and marketing industry leaders including Daymond John, Venus Williams, Issa Rae, John Legend, Hill Harper, Kerry Washington and Jordan Woods, for four days of insightful conversations on the future of brand development.

2026 WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY FESTIVAL

On Oct. 10, Project Healthy Minds marked its fifth annual World Mental Health Day Festival at Spring Studios in NYC, continuing its mission to expand access to mental health services, with thoughtful conversation with Terry Crews, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nina Westbrook, and more.

THE GREATEST MOVIE GLOBAL PREMIERE AND AFTER PARTY

Prime Video celebrated the star-studded premiere of THE GREATEST—the first authorized scripted series about the life of Muhammad Ali—on Oct. 27 at Regal Times Square in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Peter Friedlander, Ben Watkins, Michael B. Jordan, and Jaalen Best attend Prime Video’s “The Greatest” Global Premiere And After Party In NY attends on October 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Michael B. Jordan attends Prime Video’s “The Greatest” Global Premiere And After Party In NY attends on October 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Guests attend Prime Video’s “The Greatest” Global Premiere And After Party In NY attends on October 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video)

MISSY ELLIOTT ACCEPTS ICON AWARD AT GALA OF THE STARS

Music legend Missy Elliott received the prestigious Icon Award from Janet Jackson during the 2026 Gala of the Stars on Oct. 22 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, celebrating the star-studded benefit for Dancers Against Cancer.

Photo Credit: John Salangsang Photo Credit: John Salangsang Photo Credit: John Salangsang





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