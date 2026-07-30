Melanin Money co-founders George Acheampong and Carter Cofield (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Melanin Money) Money by Selena Hill ‘Melanin Money’ Tops $1B In Community Wealth, Launches $100M HBCU Initiative The wealth-building platform is empowering Black communities and HBCU students with financial education tools and strategies.







Melanin Money, a financial education and wealth-building platform, is one step closer to its goal of closing the racial wealth gap.

Building Black Wealth

Launched in 2017 by George Acheampong and Carter Cofield, the organization blends education, advocacy, and actionable strategies to help individuals and families achieve financial freedom through coaching, investing, and entrepreneurship. Through live events, online courses, and advisory services, the organization has equipped thousands of people with the tools and strategies needed to build generational wealth.

“Melanin Money was born out of urgency and purpose,” Cofield told BLACK ENTERPRISE last year. “We discovered an article predicting that Black wealth would hit $0 by 2053. While alarming, it highlighted a real issue—our community’s lack of advanced financial literacy. We’re not just talking about budgeting and saving but higher-level concepts like investing, tax-saving strategies, and entrepreneurship,” he continued.

“What sets Melanin Money apart is the expertise we bring. George is the No. 1 financial advisor in North Carolina, and I am among the top certified public accountants in the country.”

The 35-year-old self-made millionaire added that Melanin Money clients have increased their net worth by over $100 million in just a few years.

“Our ultimate goal is to prove the 2053 prediction wrong—not just slightly, but by $100 billion.”

Wealth Weekend 2026

Source: Melanin Money co-founders George Acheampong and Carter Cofield (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Melanin Money)

Earlier this month, the organization held its annual Wealth Weekend 2026 conference in Atlanta, where it announced that members of its community surpassed $1.1 billion in collective audited net worth. The achievement marks a significant step toward Melanin Money’s goal of helping 100,000 people of color build their first or next $1 million in net worth.

“This weekend wasn’t simply about celebrating financial success—it was about proving what’s possible when education, community, and intentional action come together,” said the co-founders in a statement shared with BE. “Every milestone we announced represents another step toward helping more families build lasting wealth and changing the financial trajectory of future generations.”

The two-day event drew more than 600 entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and professionals from around the country. It featured live panel discussions and workshops centered on AI, investing, entrepreneurship, tax strategy, and estate planning. Speakers included Blavity and AfroTech Founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun, wealth coach, investor, and entrepreneur Cedric Nash, and investor and financial educator Larry Jones. Acheampong and Cofield also took the stage, sharing expertise on investment and finance strategies along with tax tips for individuals and small business owners.

Source: (L-R) Chris Sain, Carter Cofield, Terrence J, and George Acheampong at The Melanin Money Awards Gala

The conference culminated with The Melanin Money 100 Awards Gala, which recognized Melanin Money clients who’ve obtained significant net worth milestones ranging from $100,000 to $10 million. Hosted by celebrity host, actor, entrepreneur, and investor Terrence J, the ceremony also honored influential Black leaders, founders, investors, innovators, executives, and community builders named to The MM100 List. Each year the list spotlights both established and emerging changemakers across categories like finance, tech, wellness, media, sports business, corporate leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Source: Melanin Money recognizes honorees on The MM100 List at the Melanin Money Awards Gala

At the end of the gala, the co-founders announced the launch of MMvestED in U, a new initiative designed to provide 100,000 HBCU students with financial education and funded investment accounts before graduation. The long-term vision includes entrepreneurship training, investment capital, mentorship, scholarships, internships, and university partnerships nationwide.

“Our vision is simple,” the founders said. “Education creates opportunity. Opportunity builds wealth. And when you invest in 100,000 students, you invest in generations.”

The initiative launched with a $50,000 contribution from investor Chris Sain II and The Chris Sain Foundation, which the Melanin Money Foundation immediately matched to establish a $100,000 founding fund ahead of an anticipated Fall 2027 rollout.

Next year, the co-founders plan to bring Wealth Weekend 2027 to Dallas, where Melanin Money is headquartered, as part of its national expansion strategy.

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