The Sparkfund Donates $200,000 To Support Mental Health For Black Men In Atlanta

The Spark Fund, a collaboration between the Global Fund for Children and The Imperative, launched a youth-led initiative to donate $200,000 in grants to support Atlanta-based organizations focusing on Black male mental health.

The initiative comprises a panel of Black men aged 18-30 who received educational tools to guide them through the grant writing process and equity training. The men then researched and selected five organizations to receive $40,000 grants each. Recipients include Black Male Initiative Georgia, Close Ties Leadership Program, Silence the Shame, and The Counseling Brothers of Atlanta.

Spark Fund participant Kenneth Jones discussed the importance of mental health care for Black men.

“As a 21-year-old Black man, I feel it is important to support the mental health of young Black men and boys because they face unique challenges related to systemic racism and societal expectations. By supporting mental health, we can help break the stigma around seeking help and promote emotional well-being within our community.”

Dr. Avery Rosser, President and CEO of The Counseling Brothers of Atlanta, expressed his gratitude for receiving the grant.

“We are deeply honored to be awarded this grant, especially from a group of young men who recognize the importance of our work. As a Black male-led organization dedicated to Black male mental health, we are committed to breaking down barriers and addressing the stigma surrounding mental health in our community, ” Dr. Rosser said in a press release.

“These funds will allow us to provide reduced and free counseling services to Black boys and men in Atlanta, ensuring they have access to the support they deserve. Additionally, we will be able to offer specialized training for mental health professionals, helping them to better understand and address the unique experiences of Black men in counseling.

According to a study conducted by Forbes, Georgia ranks 49 out of 50 when it comes to access to care. Other barriers to mental health care for Black men include inadequate insurance and a lack of mental health care providers. According to a study conducted by the American Psychiatric Association, Black men represent only 4 percent of mental health professionals, which may contribute to a lack of culturally competent mental health professionals for Black men.

