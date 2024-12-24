News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Metro Atlanta Issues Mattie’s Call As Community Searches For 84-Year-Old Missing Woman Shirley Jenkins was last seen in the downtown Decatur area on Dec. 22.







A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman in Metro Atlanta.

DeKalb County Police Department issued the missing person’s alert for Shirley Jenkins. Jenkins has been missing since Dec. 22. She was last seen around 3 p.m. near the east Atlanta area of downtown Decatur. A specific address, 450 N North Candler, was also listed and may correspond to her home.

The department deems the matter urgent due to her age and disabilities that could have led to her disappearance. According to the report obtained by Fox 5, Jenkins suffers from age-related health issues, such as poor eyesight, memory loss, and disorientation. She may appear in general confusion as well, given her state.

Furthermore, the police listed a car in which Jenkins may be driving. They identified it as a 2015 gray Toyota Corolla. It also remains unclear if Jenkins still has the vehicle with her.

Snoopy Newell, a man who says that Jenkins is his grandmother, shared a photo of the woman and her license plate.

The Atlanta resident is 5-foot-6 and weighs 145 pounds. She last wore gray sweatpants, a gray shirt, a black coat, a black hat, and white shoes. The police believe she may still have the clothing items on.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mattie’s calls are reserved for missing elderly or disabled persons in the state. Established in 2006, the alerts include pertinent information to better aid the public in the widespread search for individuals.

Dekalb Police hope to locate Jenkins soon, as her cognitive impairments spark concerns about her wellbeing. At the time, she is considered to be in potential danger.

The department and her loved ones have asked the metro Atlanta community to keep searching for the elderly woman. Those with any information or updates on where Jenkins could be are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

