Entrepreneurship by Sharelle B. McNair Miami-Dade Chamber Of Commerce Returns To Liberty City After 50 Years To Boost Black-Owned Businesses The Chamber’s new headquarters includes a small business incubator with a focus of a launchpad for Black entrepreneurship.







The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce has made Liberty City its home with the first permanent headquarters in the organization’s 50-year history, in effort to uplift Black entrepreneurs, Miami-Times Online reported.

The new office sits in The Serenity at Liberty Square, a 193-unit mixed-use building that is in the midst of a multi-phase redevelopment plan. The Chamber’s new headquarters includes a small business incubator with a focus of a launchpad for Black entrepreneurship that City of Miami Commissioner Christine King calls a “game changer.” “It didn’t just happen with me and a couple people. It was many folks who came together to see this to fruition,” Chamber President G. Eric Knowles said following the official ribbon-cutting that took place in late August 2025.

“Having a 3,500-square-foot office, providing support and technical services for small businesses — it’s a community effort.”

Knowles is correct in his sentiments that it takes a village to pull something like this off. Highlighting the potential for prominent transformation for local businesses, the commissioner is sponsoring a new grant to add value to new efforts. The $10,000 grant will be offered to small businesses in District 5 — outside of Overtown and Little Haiti, which already have funding opportunities. King encouraged all owners that attended the ribbon-cutting to apply. “This is evidence that dreams do come true, that there is no space that is not salvageable,” she said.

“We can do anything if we come together as a community like we have right now for this moment.”

According to the Key Biscayne Independent, access to the business incubator center will allow the Chamber to curate workshops and provide technical support for Black businesses for the first time. With workshops focusing on marketing plans or how to secure the necessary business licenses, Knowles says it’s only a matter of time before more businesses start to blossom in Liberty City, where the Chamber started in 1974. “You’ll begin to see a lot of new entrepreneurs out of Liberty City,” the president and CEO said.

“It’s absolutely always a need to support small businesses growing, in particular Black businesses.”

With the space being donated by Related Urban Development, who is spearheading the initiative to revitalize the historic Liberty Square community, Florida Congresswoman Ashley Gantt said she understands first-hand the need for community support for entrepreneurs. “As an entrepreneur, I understand the impact Black businesses have,” Gantt said.

“I am honored that it’s in our community, and I look forward to partnering with the chamber throughout my time here and to pass it on to whoever comes after me.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jack And Jill Will Host 34th Annual ‘Mothers’ Regional Conference’ In Miami