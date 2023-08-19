NFL Cornerback Xavien Howard Accused Of Leaking Sex Videos

NFL star Xavien Howard is dealing with some drama ahead of the season. The Miami Dolphins cornerback is being sued for allegedly filming sex acts with a woman and sharing them with other people, the Miami Herald reports.

The unidentified women claims the two dated in the early part of 2022 and had sexual relations. In September 2022, according to a lawsuit, the woman received an Instagram message from another woman claiming she had numerous explicit videos sent from Howard having sex with multiple women.

Doe was told that she was in one of the videos and is seeking $50,000 in damages for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Several of the videos are of Jane Doe and directly identify her … Defendant non-consensually recorded sex acts between himself and Jane Doe and non-consensually disseminated these sex videos to a third party,” according to the lawsuit.

The women who sent Doe the videos allegedly said Howard shared the footage in an attempt “to make her mad because she didn’t want to have sex with him,” TMZ reported

Doe claims after seeing the video, she was easily identifiable. The lawsuit continues saying Doe texted Howard about the situation in September 2022 alluding to the fact that she had not consented to being filmed.

Doe also claims she sent the NFL star a cease and desist letter in October.

Howard’s attorney, Brad Sohn, released a statement on Aug. 18, on behalf of his client, saying Howard is ready to fully defend himself in court.

“We will be filing a response in court on Monday but this lawsuit is without merit and we will be vigorously defending Xavien,” he said.

“Xavien has been a locker room and community leader and has had his reputation trashed by anonymous accusers..We saw how the last one played out.”

“The last one” refers to another Jane Doe who filed a lawsuit against him in 2022. Howard was accused of negligently giving her genital herpes in a case that was dismissed in early 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: Tichina Arnold’s Divorce From Basketball Coach Rico Hines Is Finalized After Leaked Sex Tape