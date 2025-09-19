Miami Gardens Unveils Street Renaming After The Links

Miami Gardens officials have unveiled a street named in honor of The Links, Incorporated. The Links, Incorporated Way, celebrates the organization’s commitment to DEI—”Dedication, Education, and Ingenuity.”

The Links, Incorporated Way, honors the contributions of one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer organizations of professional women of African descent, The Culture XYZ reports. Founded in 1946, the group now has 17,000 members across 299 chapters and a longstanding legacy of civic engagement and community leadership, celebrated through the newly named street.

“Dedication, Education, Ingenuity = DEI,” said National President Ethel Isaacs Williams, J.D., who used her keynote address to describe the unveiling as a testament to the organization’s mission, its lasting impact, and the work that remains ahead. “Leave the door cracked for those coming behind us.”

The unveiling was supported by local chapter members, including Jessica Garrett Modkins of the Greater Miami Chapter, who served as Mistress of Ceremonies, and Dr. Linda J. Johnson, also of Greater Miami, who delivered the invocation. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Georgia McLean of the Miami-Biscayne Bay Chapter.

Chapter presidents Sabrina Thomas Knight (Greater Miami), Teresa Brown (Dade County), and Reva Vangates (Miami-Biscayne Bay) offered greetings, joined by Anne Turner Herriott of the National Executive Board.

Local and state officials in attendance included Mayor Rodney Harris, Councilman Reggie Leon, who presented the street sign, Councilwoman Linda Julien of Miami Gardens, and Florida state Reps. Felicia S. Robinson (D-Miami Gardens), and Ashley V. Gantt (D-Miami).

Rev. Tawnicia Rowan of the Dade County Chapter closed the ceremony with a prayer.

“We are proud to be the home of the first street in the United States dedicated to The Links, Incorporated,” Leon said.

