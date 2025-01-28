Jimmy Butler Suspended Indefinitely by Miami Heat

Miami HEAT statement on Jimmy Butler The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. (1/2) — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 27, 2025

NBA.com reported that this is Butler’s third time being suspended this season, as he requested a trade from the team earlier this year. “I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball,” he expressed to the media at the time.

The contentious relationship between Butler and the Heat has reached another level after he left practice early on the morning of Monday, Jan. 27. After he was told he would not be starting in the game against the Orlando Magic, he left the team’s shootaround, according to a source.

Butler was recently suspended a second time after missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week. He has missed 15 of Miami’s last 20 games, 10 of the last 13 due to the two suspensions he received. He was initially suspended for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team.

The relationship between the team and the former Chicago Bulls player soured at the end of last season when team president Pat Riley decided against extending Butler’s contract. He was eligible to get an extension for up to $113 million over the next two years. He is in the final year of the contract, which is paying him $49 million, but he also has a player option for next season for $52 million.

The trading deadline is Feb. 6, so Butler may have played his last game with the Heat.

