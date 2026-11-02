NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Jaalen Best attend Prime Video's "The Greatest" Global Premiere And After Party In NY attends on October 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video courtesy of Prime Video) Sports by Selena Hill Michael B. Jordan, Wyclef Jean, And More Celebrate Muhammad Ali’s Legacy At ‘The Greatest’ Premiere The star-studded premiere celebrated the upcoming release of the first authorized scripted series chronicling the boxing legend’s life.







Muhammad Ali’s historic career proved that his greatness was never confined to the boxing ring. Now, the heavyweight champion’s extraordinary life is once again in the spotlight with The Greatest, the first authorized scripted series about the global icon.

Debuting on Nov. 4 on Amazon’s Prime Video, the highly anticipated eight-episode series chronicles Ali’s life as a young adult who eventually became one of the most influential athletes in history. Last week, the series’ cast and crew, along with the Ali family, celebrated his legacy at the New York City red carpet premiere of The Greatest. Among those in attendance were actor, director, and executive producer Michael B. Jordan, who is bringing his story to life through his production company, Outlier Society. Rather than retelling Ali’s championship victories and iconic moments inside the ring, the series offers an exclusive portrayal of the man behind the global persona, exploring his personal relationships, professional challenges, political convictions, and humanitarian contributions.

Jordan told BLACK ENTERPRISE that “the opportunity to tell Muhammad Ali’s story in a different way” while working with Ali’s wife, Yolanda “Lonnie” Ali, is what attracted him to the project.

“We’ve [seen] documentaries and we’ve seen the movie [Ali], said the Oscar winner at the star-studded event. “But being able to tell this story so closely with the Ali Estate without any red tape — Lonnie was super involved in the process — I felt like we had a chance to know his family life more, and that was pretty exciting to me.”

Lonnie Ali, the interim president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center and an executive producer of the series, paid a nod to the series star, Jaalen Best, who, she said, bears a striking resemblance to her late husband.

“There’s so much about Jaalen that reminds me of Muhammad,” she told BE, from “his sweetness [to] his innocence, his excitement for the world, [and] the way that he relates to people.” With tears in her eyes, she added that watching the series “is going to be emotional for me.”

Likewise, Ali’s daughter, Khaliah Ali, praised Best’s portrayal of the boxing legend.

“Jaalen does such a great job of embodying my father. I hope [audiences] catch his spirit during a time like this of political unrest,” she said, noting that she hopes the series illustrates his “commitment to fight for what was right regardless of his losses. I look forward to this piece restoking that flame and showing people who he was and what a real hero is.”

Source: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Michael Ealy, Dana Gourrier, Peter Friedlander, Omari Hardwick, Lonnie Ali, Ben Watkins, Michael B. Jordan, Jaalen Best, and Amin Joseph attend Prime Video’s “The Greatest” Global Premiere in NY on October 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The Greatest creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ben Watkins said bringing to life the story of the global icon he’s idolized since childhood was a full-circle moment.

“It started when I was 7 years old, and I read a biography that was for kids about Muhammad Ali, and from that point forward, he was my childhood hero,” he told BE. “It’s been full circle to come all of this way and then be honored with the ability to help share his story with the world.”

He went on to describe the series as “mind-blowing” and commend Best’s performance.

“Even before we knew if we had a greenlight, I said we cannot make this show unless we had the right Muhammad Ali. And that search started then and went for a year and a half. So, [Best] had to go through multiple steps to get this part,” said Watkins. “I knew we had the right guy. But then to watch what he did when we started filming, it was eerie. There were people who knew Muhammad Ali that would visit set and literally be speechless.”

The evening also welcomed musician Wyclef Jean, who produced the series’ title track.

“Ali represents triumph,” he said. “There’s no greater gladiator to me than Ali.” He continued, “This is a man who we’re praising now, but this man sacrificed himself for humanity. And when people were afraid to talk, Ali spoke for us. And that’s the reason why I am the way I am.”

Also in attendance were the series stars Omari Hardwick, who plays Ali’s father, Cassius Clay Sr., Kai Parham, who plays his brother, Rudy Clay, and Michael Ealy, who plays civil rights leader Malcolm X.

Following the red carpet, Watkins and Lonnie Ali introduced the first two episodes before an enthusiastic audience at the Regal Times Square. The celebration continued afterward at STORIED NYC.

All eight episodes of “The Greatest” will premiere Nov. 4 exclusively on Prime Video. For a new generation discovering Ali and longtime admirers who witnessed his greatness firsthand, the series offers an opportunity to revisit the life of a man whose influence extended far beyond the heavyweight championship.