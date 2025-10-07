Michael Strahan Hit In The Face During Live Football Demonstration

In a demonstration gone wrong on live television, former New York Giants defensive player Michael Strahan was accidentally struck in the face with a wayward football.

The incident, which probably just hurt Strahan’s pride, with no serious injury to his face, took place during the Oct. 5 broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. The broadcasting team, which consists of former NFL players Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Julian Edelman, and on-air personalities, Curt Menefee and Jay Glazer, gathered to demonstrate a football play.

As the men were talking about the possibilities of how the play could be executed, they agreed to particular roles on the studio floor, which was a replica of an NFL field. As the men took their respective positions, emulating the offense against the defense, Edelman, in the role of the kicker, kicked the ball. However, instead of the ball elevating towards the goal post, it was kicked feebly, with no real traction, and the ball inadvertently connected to Strahan’s face.

Once the mishap took place, Strahan covered his face, as his fellow hosts, surprised by the hit, laughed, although they followed him to make sure he is ok. As he buckled over from the hit, the others teased him about the ball hitting his face. As he got himself together, Strahan said, “I’m about to lose an eyeball, for real, man.”

They continued the show, as it looked like Strahan wasn’t affected too much by the football striking his face.

Strahan, who, as one of the best defensive players in NFL history as a member of the Giants, was the very first person to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category.

